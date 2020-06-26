Farmington Hills opens splash pad at Heritage Park for the summer

After a delay due to the coronavirus, Farmington Hills announced Friday that the splash pad at Heritage Park is officially open for families.

The city announced the reopening on Friday saying it is open seven days a week between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. with periodic closures for sanitizing and maintenance.

The city said the opening was delayed due to the virus and resurfacing of the splash pad. Visitors will now see a bright blue surface instead of the previous cement.

According to the city, while the splash pad is open, it will have limited capacity and social distancing will be required.

If the splash pad is at capacity, families are encouraged to buy a snack from the Snack Shack and have a picnic at the park.