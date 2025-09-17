Farmington Hills police officer accused of sexually assaulting cadet

The Brief A Farmington Hills police officer is accused of sexually assaulting a cadet off-duty. Authorities said Michael Rybinski called the victim for a ride, telling her that he was drunk. During that ride, he allegedly groped her and tried to kiss her.



A Farmington Hills police officer is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a police cadet.

Michael Rybinski, 31, of Wixom, was charged Wednesday with three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for the alleged crime earlier this summer.

The backstory:

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, Rybinski called the victim and told her that he was drunk and needed a ride on June 16. While in the victim's vehicle, Rybinski allegedly tried to kiss and grope the victim, even though she repeatedly told him to stop.

When the pair arrived at the destination where Rybinski asked to be dropped off at, he allegedly refused to get out of the vehicle and fondled the victim again.

The next day, the victim reported the incident to the police department, which then referred the case to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office for investigation.

"We entrust law enforcement officers with great power," said Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "Breach of that trust undermines public safety, and makes us all feel less safe. Under no circumstances is this alleged behavior ever acceptable. I applaud this victim for her courage to come forward."

What they're saying:

Farmington Hills City Manager Gary Mekjian and Police Chief John Piggott responded to the allegations in a joint statement:

"Upon learning of pending charges, the Police Department immediately placed the employee on paid administrative leave, and his law enforcement authority was suspended," they wrote. "When the Department learned in June that the member was under criminal investigation, he was immediately placed on administrative duty in a non-enforcement role. The Department is conducting an internal investigation of the matter, in alignment with the collective bargaining agreement disciplinary process."