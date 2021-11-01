Farmington Hills police officer saves elderly woman from burning Livonia home

article

Farmington Hills Police Officer Ryan Yudt was patrolling with his K-9 partner Dozer on Oct. 25 when he saw heavy smoke.

He followed the smoke to a subdivision in the area of Farmington and Six Mile roads in Livonia and found a home on fire. The fire department hadn't yet been called and neighbors told Yudt they believed the elderly resident was inside, so he tried to get into the house.

He couldn't get through the front door, so he went to the back of the house. Once inside, Yudt found the woman. She was disoriented as Yudt carried her from the home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and treat the woman.

"If not for the heroic intervention of Officer Yudt, this resident may not have survived the smoke and fire spreading rapidly throughout her home," said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King. "Our Department is proud of Officer Yudt’s actions in saving this woman’s life. His conduct is indicative of the extraordinary bravery of our Officers and their commitment to serving and ensuring the safety of all citizens, regardless of circumstances or zip code."