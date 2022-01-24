Farmington Hills police seek missing 83-year-old woman last seen in Livonia

article

The family of a Farmington Hills woman reported her missing after she never made it him Sunday night.

Sandra Wilson, 83, was last seen by her family in Livonia near Newburgh and Schoolcraft Roads, just north of I-96, around 8 p.m.

Wilson does not have any known medical conditions, but her family is very concerned for her welfare.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 252 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes.

Wilson was last seen wearing a black coat, black hat, white boots, and a black scarf. She was driving a black 2008 Dodge Caliber with Michigan license plate DBA 3329.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610 or 911.