Farmington Hills school board defends '21-day Equity Challenge' amid protests

A lengthy school board meeting heard more than 80 people speak during public comment with a clear divide when it comes to the district’s approach to teaching diversity, equity, and inclusion.

With signs held high, a group of protestors were brought together by the Oakland County Republican Party, which made it clear - they don't appreciate the controversial approach to teaching equity.

"At some point we have to say enough is enough, and stop the indoctrination, and actually let kids learn the things they are meant to learn," said one protester.

Specifically, the complaints were directed at a specific 21-day challenge that the Farmington Hills district posted online. One such challenge surrounded the Black Lives Matter protest, as a method of education.

"I believe the intent of the challenge was equality, but I think it did exactly the opposite," said a protester speaking to the crowd outside.

The topic spilled into the Board of Education meeting, as well when the committee dedicated to equity gave their findings.

"I hope that as we continue this work, that remains the goal - all kids with a quality education," said one woman.

And the discussion continued during public comment.

"Special to Farmington Hills, Farmington, and West Bloomfield parents want to be heard," said Andrew "Rocky" Raczkowski, head of the Oakland County Republican Party. "They want a seat at the table not just constantly excluded by one political side or another."

"Schools are places of learning and I can think of no better place for critical thinking," said one woman in the meeting.

"We need to stop looking at each other by the color of their skin, but the color of their soul," said another woman.

"I want to tell you as a Black man in America, every day is a challenge to me," another man said.

As for where the board stands on this issue - both the superintendent and board president are united going forward.

"It was never intended to stand alone, because absent the context and the dialogue, individual pieces could be misinterpreted," said Superintendent Dr. Chris Delgado.

"The board of education wants to promote adult behaviors that support a culture of equity and innovation because FPS has a vision for high achievement for all of its students," said Terri A. Weems, board president.

Despite the vocal opposition the board says they are committed to this program and have no plans to change it in the future.

