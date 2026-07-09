Metro Detroit foodbank left in the dark since weekend weather caused power outage

The Brief New Visions Missionary Baptist Church finally has power, but it was quite an ordeal to get it back after last week's storms tore down several power lines. The church partners with Gleaners and operates a food pantry. Thankfully, many people came out and were able to get the supplies and resources they needed.



As rain and storms make their way through Metro Detroit, some residents are still recovering from last week's weather, which left thousands without power. Meanwhile, a Detroit church and food bank were left in the dark since Friday.

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New Visions Missionary Baptist Church finally has power, but it was quite an ordeal to get it back after last week's storms tore down several power lines.

The church partners with Gleaners and operates a food pantry. Without power, it was in serious trouble and was close to having to throw away some of its food today.

Thankfully, many people came out and were able to get the supplies and resources they needed. Another church even stopped by to help, and then the power came back around 2 p.m.

"This is the first time this has ever happened. So I had a choice of either serve our community in the dark or don't serve them at all. It's not about the power, it's about the lives and the communities without food. That's what we're here for, to serve our community and make sure no soul or family is left behind."

What's next:

As for conditions right now, DTE says it has around 4,000 crew members on standby, ready to respond if these storms cause any issues.

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