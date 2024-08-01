Farmington Hills teen charged as adult in shooting death of Detroit woman

A 17-year-old Farmington Hills teen has been charged in the shooting death of a Detroit woman.

Brandon Butler will be tried as an adult in the fatal July 13th shooting of Tavita Hunter, 23. He was arraigned Thursday, charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm

Detroit police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Cardoni and Robinwood streets for a reported shooting just before 5 p.m. and found Hunter on the grass, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

Members of the Detroit Fire Department arrived at the scene and pronounced her deceased.

Investigators say that an altercation between the defendant and the victim escalated, and Butler pulled out and fired a handgun, fatally wounding Hunter, before fleeing the scene.



