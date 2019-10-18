Farmington, North Farmington high schools square off in battle of undefeateds

It is rivalry week in high school football and one of the biggest games is in Farmington Friday night.

Both Farmington and North Farmington are undefeated so far this season.

This is the first game between the two schools since the closure of Harrison High School and those players were given the choice of what school they wanted to go to.

Some went to Farmington and some went to North Farmington. Ryan Ermanni checked in at both schools ahead of the big game. Watch the video for more.