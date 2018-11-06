Voting got underway an hour late at a Detroit polling location
Voting got underway about an hour late at one polling location in Detroit this Election Day.
MHSAA exploring video gaming as varsity sport
The Michigan High School Athletic Association is exploring the idea of making video gaming a varsity sport.
Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic Aug. 23-25
Hard to believe but high school football kicks off in just a few days, and the season will start with a bang.
21-year-old wanted after Wixom hit-and-run could be fleeing the country
Authorities in Wixom are looking to question a 21-year-old they believe could be connected to a fatal hit-and-run Monday evening on Potter Road.
Cass Tech's Harp and Vocal Ensemble fundraising for competition
Cass Tech's Harp and Vocal Ensemble swept the Heritage Festival Competition last year in New York.
Bullet found in Garden City school prompts lockdown
Garden City High School is currently on lockdown Wednesday morning after a live bullet was found in the stairwell, authorities say.
United Way hosting career fair for DPSCD students
United Way is helping nearly 2,500 freshmen from dozens of Detroit public schools begin the path to success.
Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic Aug. 24-26
The Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic is the premier season-opening high school football showcase in Michigan.
Hartland HS choir to perform with Foreigner at tonight's concert
A local high school choir hit it big time and will perform on stage with one of classic rock's biggest bands.
Novi Wildcats host Fantasy Football Camp for kids with special needs
It won't be long until our Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are full of football. This week, though, there was a very special get together on the field in Novi.
Video shows suspect walking up to set fire near Pontiac High School
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a suspect who set fire to a pile of pallets outside Pontiac High School last month.
Oak Park HS hosting 2nd Annual Drumline and Dance Competition
The Oak Park High School drum line Legion of Boom joins us on The Nine.
Troy Athens students raise $155,000 for charity in just one week
Students Caroline Mayma, Joey Stark and Ellory Thill join us on The Nine to tell us more about Charity Week.
High school rivalry helping feed Michigan families
The canned food challenge wraps up during the varsity football game at Fordson on Friday where the 2016 winner will be announced.
2016 Prep Kickoff Classic Aug. 25-27
Coach Greg Carter from Oak Park and Dave Beachnau with the Detroit Sports Commission join us in studio to tell us more about the event.