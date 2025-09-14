Farmington officer, 2 others injured in drunk driving crash

article

The Brief Three people, including a Farmington police officer, were hospitalized after a crash early Sunday. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on eastbound M-5 near Drake Road while the Farmington Public Safety Department was assisting Farmington Hills police with a traffic stop. The at-fault driver was arrested for driving under the influence, police said.



A Farmington police officer and two others were hospitalized after a drunk driving crash early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The backstory:

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on eastbound M-5 near Drake Road while the Farmington Public Safety Department was assisting Farmington Hills police with a traffic stop.

Officials said a vehicle traveling eastbound struck the rear of the stationary police car, then spun out and hit another eastbound vehicle.

The officer and two other drivers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The at-fault driver was arrested for driving under the influence, police said.

What they're saying:

"We would like to remind all drivers that they are required to move over and slow down for all stationary emergency vehicles," said Farmington Public Safety Director Bob Houhanisin in a statement. "We are grateful no one was seriously injured or killed in this crash. We would like to thank the Farmington Hills Police and Fire Departments for the care they provided for our officer and the other drivers."

What's next:

The Farmington Hills Police Department Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.