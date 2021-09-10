Farmington officials looking for missing 76-year-old man
FARMINGTON, Mich. - Farmington public safety officers are searching for a missing elderly person.
Keith Shumaker, a 76-year-old man was reported missing by the Farmington Public Safety Department Friday morning.
According to officials, he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a baseball cap.
Schumaker is described as six-foot-three-inches tall and weighing around 185 pounds.
He is known to drive a blue 2013 Town and County minivan with a license plate of 1LZP71.
Anyone seeing this individual is instructed to call the Public Safety Department at 248-474-4700.