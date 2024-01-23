Faster Horses lineup: Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Hardy to headline 2024 country music fest

article

Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Hardy will highlight this year's Faster Horses fest, the annual music festival that draws crowds to Michigan International Speedway.

Fans camp in Brooklyn for the three-day festival that features a packed schedule of performances. Other performers slated to take the stage from July 14-16 include Cody Johnson, Old Dominion, Tyler Hubbard, and more.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 9.

Faster Horses noted that ticket prices now include service fees in the advertised price. The cheapest option, three-day entry into the festival, does not include camping. The general admission pass is $289.

Other ticket packages range from $459 to $785 and include camping. The prices vary by campground.