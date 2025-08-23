Fatal crash in Detroit leaves child dead, several others injured

article

A child was killed and five others were injured in a crash early Saturday morning on Detroit’s east side, police said.

What we know:

According to police, a Buick Lacrosse was attempting to make a left turn when it was struck by a Lincoln MKZ.

All occupants of both vehicles were taken to a local hospital.

A young girl inside the Lacrosse died from her injuries. An adult woman and a teenager who were also in the Lacrosse remain hospitalized in critical condition.

The two adults in the MKZ are listed in stable condition.

Another victim, found outside the vehicles, is also in critical condition. Police are investigating whether she was a pedestrian or a passenger in the Lacrosse at the time of the crash.