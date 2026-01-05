Fatal crash kills 2 people in Lenawee County
FOX 2 - Two people are dead after crashing into a tree in Lenawee County on Sunday.
The crash is believed to have been caused by a health emergency suffered by the elderly driver while on US-12 near Wisner Highway in Franklin Township, announced Michigan State Police Monday.
An 85-year-old man was driving the vehicle when he veered off the road and hit the tree around 2 p.m.
He and a 77-year-old Jackson woman who was his passenger, died from their injuries.
"A gray Chevrolet Trax, driven by an 85-year-old man from Brooklyn, MI was traveling eastbound on US-12 when he drove off the road and struck a tree."
The female passenger was dead at the scene, while the driver was transported to ProMedica Hickman Hospital where he died.
Investigators say that the driver may have suffered a medical emergency which led to the crash and that neither drugs or alcohol were a factor.
The Source: Information for this story is from Michigan State Police.