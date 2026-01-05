Fatal crash kills 2 people in Lenawee County

The Brief Two elderly people are dead after a single vehicle crash in Lenawee County. On Sunday the vehicle was on US-12 in Franklin Township when it crashed into a tree. A medical emergency is the suspected cause with alcohol and drugs not a factor.



Two people are dead after crashing into a tree in Lenawee County on Sunday.

The backstory:

The crash is believed to have been caused by a health emergency suffered by the elderly driver while on US-12 near Wisner Highway in Franklin Township, announced Michigan State Police Monday.

An 85-year-old man was driving the vehicle when he veered off the road and hit the tree around 2 p.m.

He and a 77-year-old Jackson woman who was his passenger, died from their injuries.

The female passenger was dead at the scene, while the driver was transported to ProMedica Hickman Hospital where he died.

Investigators say that the driver may have suffered a medical emergency which led to the crash and that neither drugs or alcohol were a factor.