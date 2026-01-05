Expand / Collapse search

Fatal crash kills 2 people in Lenawee County

Published  January 5, 2026 2:04pm EST
Car crashes
    • Two elderly people are dead after a single vehicle crash in Lenawee County.
    • On Sunday the vehicle was on US-12 in Franklin Township when it crashed into a tree.
    • A medical emergency is the suspected cause with alcohol and drugs not a factor.

FOX 2 - Two people are dead after crashing into a tree in Lenawee County on Sunday.

The crash is believed to have been caused by a health emergency suffered by the elderly driver while on US-12 near Wisner Highway in Franklin Township, announced Michigan State Police Monday. 

An 85-year-old man was driving the vehicle when he veered off the road and hit the tree around 2 p.m.

He and a 77-year-old Jackson woman who was his passenger, died from their injuries. 

"A gray Chevrolet Trax, driven by an 85-year-old man from Brooklyn, MI was traveling eastbound on US-12 when he drove off the road and struck a tree."

The female passenger was dead at the scene, while the driver was transported to ProMedica Hickman Hospital where he died.

Investigators say that the driver may have suffered a medical emergency which led to the crash and that neither drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The Source: Information for this story is from Michigan State Police. 

