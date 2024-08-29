Fatal crash in Novi closes Beck Road near 8 Mile for several hours

article

A man died after he crossed the median line while driving on northbound Beck Road in Novi and struck another vehicle.

The crash, which took place around 5 p.m. on Thursday, closed northbound and southbound Beck Road between 8 Mile and 9 Mile. According to the Novi Police Department, the area will be closed for several hours.

The man who died has not been identified at this time, Novi Police Lt. Adam Elsen told FOX 2. He was driving a Ford Fusion when he crashed into a 44-year-old Plymouth resident in a GMC truck.

The Plymouth resident in the truck was uninjured and was not taken to a hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

