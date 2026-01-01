Fatal hit-and-run under investigation in Farmington Hills

The Brief A 68-year-old man died after a hit-and-run in Farmington Hills this morning. The crash is estimated to have happened between 6 and 8 a.m. The man was found at Middle Belt and Eldon, between Nine and 10 mile roads.



Police are asking for the public's help with information on a hit-and-run that left the victim fatally injured in Farmington Hills Thursday morning.

The backstory:

A resident contacted police at 8 a.m. after discovering the 68-year-old man lying on the shoulder of the road.

The crash happened in the area of Middle Belt Road and Eldon Street, between Nine and 10 Mile roads.

The victim - who has not yet been named, had a last known residence in Macomb County, according to police.

Farmington Hills Police and Fire responders provided emergency treatment at the scene, but the victim died from his injuries at the hospital.

"The victim’s injuries along with evidence recovered from the scene lead investigators to believe the man was struck by a vehicle," police said in a release. "Investigators are working to identify and locate the vehicle involved, as well as potential witnesses."

Although the exact time isn't known, police believe the crash took place between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FHPD command desk at 248-871-2610.