Fatal one-car accident on I-94 in Chesterfield Twp

On Nov. 19, at around 6:15p.m., Chesterfield Township police responded to a one-car crash on I-94 north of 21 mile.

The driver, a 39-year-old Clinton Township resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the driver went off the roadway, hit the center guard rails, came back across and ended up in the ditch with the truck rolled over on its side.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this accident. An autopsy is being performed and toxicology results are pending.

Anyone who witnessed the accident can contact Detective Jason Dawidowicz at the Chesterfield Township Police Department at (586)949-4265.