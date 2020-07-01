Fatal shooting after possible road rage incident reported near Detroit's Renaissance Center

A man is dead and another in custody after a possible road rage incident turned violent late Tuesday night.

Around 11 p.m. near Jefferson Avenue and St. Antoine, which is near Detroit's Renaissance Center, police responded to reports of a shooting after two cars stopped under an overpass.

It's unclear what caused the two men to get out of their cars, but police say both pulled out guns and one shot was fired.

"This evening, members of Detroit Police Department responded to what appears to be an incident of road rage in which weapons were produced from both parties and one of the parties was subsequently fatally shot. Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit is on the scene now and actively investigating and at this point we have one person of interest in custody," said a commander with the DPD.

The man who was killed is in his mid-20's. Detroit Police say the man in custody is a person-of-interest.

An investigation is ongoing.