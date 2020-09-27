Fatal shooting at Erebus Haunted House, police search for suspect

People who waited in the line to get into Erebus Haunted House early Sunday morning, had no idea that a short time after the surveillance images were captured, real life horror would unfold in a parking across the street. The reason is because of a deadly shooting.

“This is never a good thing to happen anywhere,” said Erebus Co-owner, Ed Terebus. “You don’t want this to happen here, in any city, any state. This is an unfortunate situation, and you don’t want it to happen anywhere.”

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office released pictures of the suspect and of the car he took off in.

The victim, a 29-year-old man from Detroit, was shot in the side, neck and chest.

Investigators said the victim allegedly cut in line, in front of the suspect. The two men then got into an argument. After the argument, the victim told his girlfriend he was going to his car that was parked across the street. The suspect followed him, pulled out a gun and fatally shot him.

“We had ample security out here,” Terebus said. “We had cameras, crowd control and obviously heard the shots. Not knowing what was happening, we brought people in the building. Police were here within 2 minutes.”

The Erebus Haunted House has been around for decades. Owners said nothing like this has ever happened.

Twerebus is now shaking his head because this all stemmed from someone cutting in line.

“There’s no resolution in that,” he said. “Communication is what it’s all about, it’s not worth it. If someone cuts in front of you in line, let us know and we’ll handle it and call the police. The Sheriff’s Office has been great and they came down immediately.”

The suspect is described as a tall, thin Black man with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing an orange hoodie and jeans.

If you think you know who he is, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

