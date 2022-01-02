Fatal shooting between neighbors on Cloverlawn

At around 2 p.m. on Sunday, a fatal shooting occurred at the 8600 block of Cloverlawn Ave in Detroit.

Investigators said that the victim and the suspect had an ongoing neighbor dispute. The suspect told investigators that they both pulled out their guns and shot at each other.

The victim, a 30-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect is a CPL holder, according to police.

