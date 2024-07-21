Fatal shooting of Melvindale police officer: Manhunt for suspect Michael Lopez

article

Melvindale police have released suspect information in the shooting death of an officer on Sunday.

A manhunt is underway for Michael Lopez who is considered to be armed and dangerous. Lopez is a 44-year-old Hispanic male.

"Police are actively searching for this suspect. If you see this suspect or anyone closely resembling the suspect, please do not approach or confront," Melvindale police said in a statement. "Immediately call 911 and inform the police. If you have any information about this suspect, please reach out to the Melvindale Police."

The police officer was fatally shot around noon in the area of Oakwood and Dix earlier today. The circumstances have not been released yet.

An identifying tattoo on Lopez's right hand. / Photo: Melvindale police

Photos of Lopez were released by Melvindale police as well as a picture of an identifying tattoo that he has on his right hand.

Assisting the investigation is Dearborn, Lincoln Park, Southgate and Michigan State Police.

Melvindale police can be reached at (313) 429-1070.