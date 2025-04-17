Fate of historic Corktown bricks determined as MDOT, business leaders reach agreement

A deal was reached this week to decide the fate of the Michigan Avenue bricks in Detroit's Corktown.

MDOT's Rob Morosi said the historic bricks would be a "maintenance headache."

"We’re going to take this from a high-speed wide roadway and really try to transform it into a main street for the Corktown community," he said.

As part of the agreement, most of the bricks will be kept and moved.

"We’re going to take the bricks that are salvageable and incorporate them somewhere in the project, maybe on a sidewalk plaza, maybe a cross street," Morosi said.

Over the years there has been a tug-of-war between MDOT and advocates for preserving the neighborhood's history.

"The business association has been working with MDOT for the last couple of years on their redesign and rethinking of Michigan Avenue," said Bob Roberts owner of McShane's Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar. MDOT was a little difficult to deal with in the beginning. But by the time we got to the end, they’ve been really great to work with."

Roberts said it's got a good compromise.

"It really gives Corktown it's sense of place. Corktown is Detroit’s oldest and safest neighborhood."

MDOT says construction is slated to start next year with other updates on tap. There’s also a plan to incorporate technology in parts of Michigan Avenue for electric vehicles

"There will be some inductive charging at certain locations," Morosi said.

The Source: Information for this story came from interviews with Rob Morosi of MDOT and Bob Roberts, the president of the Corktown Business Association.



