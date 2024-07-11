Father of 6 dies after shooting; family left needing help

A vigil is being held to honor a Detroit father of six, shot and critically injured in Detroit back in May. The 32-year-old died Thursday, leaving his family struggling.

Dayvon Newell was shot six weeks ago on the city's east side. He had been improving in the hospital with the family anticipating him coming home soon before he took a sudden turn.

Newell's lung collapsed suddenly, according to ex-girlfriend and mother of five of his children. His children range in age from newborn to 13 years old.

The devastated family is getting ready to honor him Thursday night.

"Dayvon was a nice person. We went through a lot together," she said. "We grew up together. He's two years older than me, and we share five kids together. We've got four daughters and one son.

"My kids hurt right now, they miss their daddy. They thought he was coming home. We didn't ever think this was going to happen."

She said her 13 year old daughter was best friends with her father and she doesn't know how her daughter is going to go on after this.

If you would like to help the family GO HERE for their GoFundMe donation site.



