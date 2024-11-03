Father charged after 3-year-old shoots self with unsecured gun in Detroit

article

Richard Williams, the father of a 3-year-old boy who allegedly shot himself on Oct. 30, has been charged and arraigned in connection to the shooting.

On Oct. 30, around 12:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of Grand St, the child allegedly found Williams' unsecured handgun and fired it, striking himself in the stomach.

It is also alleged the boy was in his father's care at the time of the incident. He was privately transported to a local hospital where he received treatment.

"Another day. Another child injured with a loaded, unsecured gun. Tomorrow it will be another if we don’t universally pay attention and take this issue seriously, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "These are our children - and if we cannot unite for them, who will we unite for?"

29-year-old Richard Williams is charged with Unsafe Storage Causing Injury and was arraigned on Nov. 1 in the 36th District Court. He was given a $50,000 cash or surety bond.

His bond redetermination hearing is scheduled on Nov. 4.