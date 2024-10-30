Police investigate after 3-year-old shot in Detroit: 'Story's not making any sense'

A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Detroit early Wednesday, and police say the stories being given to them aren't adding up.

The boy's parents told officers the toddler was home with a 15-year-old, 2-year-old, and 2-month old in the 4000 block of Grand when he was shot in the stomach around 12:45 a.m. The child was taken to a hospital before officers arrived on the scene.

Though that's what officers are being told, Detroit Police Asst. Chief Charles Fitzgerald said the story doesn't add up.

"The story's not making any sense at all. Conflicting stories from the mom, conflicting stories from the dad," Fitzgerald said."Mom's version is she went to the laundry mat, came home, they were unloading the car, heard a pop, went inside and checked on the baby and there's nothing consistent with the scene."

Fitzgerald said officers haven't found shell casings or a gun, and there's no evidence shots were even fired in the area.

"This area here is actually a ShotSpotter area. No indication there was a shot fired over here," he said.

Both parents have been detained for questioning as investigators continue to piece together what happened.

Fitzgerald said officers will now spend time trying "to get the version of the story that actually makes sense because right now, nothing makes sense, and we have a 3-year-old in critical condition at the hospital."