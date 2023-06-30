Father of 11 fatally shot in Harper Woods, family continues wait for justice

A father of 11 was shot and killed in Harper Woods three months ago, and Angelo Lamb's family continues to wait for justice.

"Sometimes I wake up and look at a picture of him and can't get out the bed," said Portia Lamb,

For three months she’s had this feeling. Portia's brother Angelo Lamb was fatally shot, at his child’s mother’s home off Fleetwood Drive in Harper Woods.

"He always showed up for me, no matter what," said Portia.

On April 1st – a 911 call of a domestic disturbance was received, shots were fired, and someone was hurt.

When Harper Woods police arrived, officers reported a sign of a struggle but no victim. A short time later – Angelo was literally dumped at Ascension St. John Hospital, where he died.

"I just want justice for my brother, and for his children that he has that he was actually very active with," she said. "I don't think it's fair that they don't have a father."

Portia says her 8-year-old son was at the home when this happened and even gave statements to officials about what he saw, and who pulled the trigger.

"He's completely traumatized," she said.

Angelo’s children were there too, but no one has been arrested or charged.

She has a message to whoever did this.

"If you had a little decency you would come forward and tell the truth and turn yourself in," she said.

FOX 2 contacted Harper Woods police for an update on the case, but did not receive a response in time for this story.

Angelo Lamb



