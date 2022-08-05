Father of missing Skelton brothers again denied parole, can try again next year

article

John Skelton was denied parole again this week.

He is the father of Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner. The Skelton brothers have been missing from Morenci, Mich. since Thanksgiving in 2010.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Skelton was given the longest parole denial continuance allowable under state law --12 months. So, he can try again in a year.

If his request for parole continues to be denied, he will be released from prison on Nov. 29, 2025.

Skelton was convicted of unlawful imprisonment and sentenced to 10-15 years in prison. He is serving his sentence at Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility.

He has not been charged with the disappearance with his sons, and it is still unclear what happened to them.

Investigators said Skelton took the boys in the midst of a divorce and custody battle with their mother, Tanya Zuvers.

Police said in those early morning hours, his phone could be tracked leaving his home, traveling 25 miles southwest into Holiday City, Ohio, and returning. The boys have not been seen since. Skelton claimed he gave the boys to unknown people.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police at 517-636-0689, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1800-843-5678.