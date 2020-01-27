Father-to-be killed in 'random act of violence' at Detroit gas station

Detroit police said a mentally ill man shot and killed a recently married father-to-be inside a gas station Monday morning

Detroit Police said a man who was 'agitated' when he walked into a gas station and ordered everyone out, before shooting a man who walked in and then taking his own life.

Friends and family have identified the victim as DeMarco Early and say he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. The 36-year-old man was shot and killed after walking into the Mobil Gas Station just moments after an armed man ordered everyone out.

"He ordered customers out of store, and as everyone was leaving he kind of followed them out and a different man was walking into the station and the distressed man shot him four or five times and then turned the gun on himself," said Detroit Police Capt. Michael Dicicco.

Early was recently married and they were expecting a baby. But the baby will never get to meet Early.

"He was at the wrong place at wrong time," said Barbara Early, the victim's aunt.

Police believe the suspect was suffering from a mental illness and don't have any other indication of a motive.

Advertisement

"He was distressed, something was going on in his head," Dicicco said.

Family members believe this is a wakeup call that officials need to do more for people suffering from a mental illness

"You all need to pay more attention to mental Illness," said Yolanda Herndon, the victim's cousin.

"He did not bother anybody he always stayed to himself, he loved people," said Early.

