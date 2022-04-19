Expand / Collapse search

Faux fence guy is a real hot head

By , David Komer online producer and FOX 2 Staff
Phony contractor swings for the fences, ends up in handcuffs

A Hall of Shame fence contractor is in legal hot water and just made it worse for himself after running into Rob Wolchek.

FOX 2 - Who comes out swinging at a reporter in front of a police station on camera? Seth Chuhran - that's who.

"Get the (expletive) away," said Seth. "Get away from me."

Rob Wolchek: "Hey hey hey! You're gonna get arrested for assault, man."

"His career is being a thief," said Detective Ben Hoppe, Fraser Department of Public Safety.

Seth Chuhran - an alleged thief and a really dumb guy.

Police: "You're under arrest for assault."

"I didn't touch him, I didn't touch him." Seth says. "Why are you guys doing this? I didn't touch him."

As Seth gets led away in handcuffs, let Rob Wolchek refresh your memory on this offensive fence guy tonight at 10. Watch in the player above or on our live page HERE.

