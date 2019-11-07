Expand / Collapse search

FBI accuses Ypsilanti man of sending confidential information to brother in Iran

DETROIT - A hardware engineer and visiting scholar to the University of Michigan has been indicted in a federal probe and accused of stealing confidential information.

Amin Hasanzadeh, a 42-year-old engineer from Ypsilanti was named in a 14-page complaint filed by the FBI. The former Iranian military veteran is alleged to have copied and sending information to his brother in Iran, who has ties to the country's nuclear weapons industry.

While the company he was copying information from is currently unknown, it's labeled as a metro Detroit defense contractor. Hasanzadeh, who will be in court Friday for a bond hearing apparently started copying confidential information just six days into his job. From there a year-long plan to steal information was set in motion. 

The theft occurred from January 2015 to June 2016.