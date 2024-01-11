FBI: Detroit man asks Spirit Airlines flight attendants to join 'mile high club'

A Detroit man is facing federal charges after he grabbed two flight attendants on a plane headed for Orlando and asked if they wanted to join the "mile-high club," officials said.

FBI Task Force Officers responded to a Spirit Airlines gate at Orlando International Airport on January 6 around 10 a.m. in response to a disruptive passenger onboard a plane flying from Kentucky to Orlando that morning.

The officers were told that James Warren Finnister initially asked the lead flight attendant if she wanted to join the "mile high club," during the flight, court records show. Finnister had an interaction with another female flight attendant and grabbed her – asking again if she wanted to join the "mile high club."

The flight attendant was able to free herself from Finnister's grip and reported the incident to her flight supervisor, officials said.

Finnister also asked a flight attendant questions about entering the aircraft cockpit, which alarmed her, she said.

When interviewed by FBI officials, Finnister said he took several alcoholic shots to calm his nerves before the flight.

During the flight, Finnister allegedly also laid down on the floor of the plane in front of his seat before being moved a third time due to his "disruptive, intimidating behaviors," according to court records.

Finnister was arrested for knowingly interfering with the performance of the duties of the flight crew.