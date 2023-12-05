FBI director warns of unprecedented terror threats since Oct. 7: 'Lights blinking everywhere'

article

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified Tuesday that the terror threat facing the United States has reached unprecedented levels since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel .

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., asked Wray to describe the current "threat matrix" facing the United States at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

"What I would say that is unique about the environment that we're in right now in my career is that while there may have been times over the years where individual threats could have been higher here or there than where they may be right now, I've never seen a time where all the threats or so many of the threats are all elevated, all at exactly the same time," the FBI director replied.

"So, blinking red lights analogy about 9/11 — all the lights were blinking red before 9/11, apparently," Graham continued. "Obviously, all of us missed it. Would you say there's multiple blinking red lights out there?" he asked.

FBI DIRECTOR PLEADS FOR CONGRESS TO KEEP PROGRAM ACCUSED OF SPYING ON AMERICANS

"I see blinking red lights everywhere," Wray answered.

He later told Graham that since the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel , when Hamas terrorists brutally murdered at least 1,200 Israelis, a "veritable rogue's gallery of foreign terrorists" has called for attacks against the U.S.

"The threat level has gone to a whole nother level since Oct. 7," Wray emphasized.

FBI PAINTS GRIM PICTURE OF AI AS A TOOL FOR CRIMINALS: 'FORCE MULTIPLIER' FOR BAD ACTORS

The director's comments on Tuesday echo what he said in October, when he warned Senate lawmakers, "The actions of Hamas and its allies will serve as an inspiration the likes of which we haven't seen since ISIS launched its so-called caliphate several years ago.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in October that reported threats against Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities in the United States spiked in the days and weeks after the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

The number of attacks on U.S. military bases overseas by Iran-backed proxy groups rose in November as well, with the Pentagon confirming at least 74 attacks on U.S. troops stationed in the Middle East since Oct. 17.

PUBLIC TRUST IN FBI HAS REACHED 'THE RED ZONE,' US INCHING CLOSER TO 'MAYHEM, CHAOS, ANARCHY:' WSJ COLUMNIST

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in October that reported threats against Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities in the United States spiked in the days and weeks after the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

The number of attacks on U.S. military bases overseas by Iran-backed proxy groups rose in November as well, with the Pentagon confirming at least 74 attacks on U.S. troops stationed in the Middle East since Oct. 17.

PUBLIC TRUST IN FBI HAS REACHED 'THE RED ZONE,' US INCHING CLOSER TO 'MAYHEM, CHAOS, ANARCHY:' WSJ COLUMNIST

On Friday, a 16-year-old suspect was arrested , and federal agents found components to build an explosive device and terrorist propaganda, officials said. The arrest was made after the suspect allegedly made special media posts announcing his plan for "lone wolf operations in Las Vegas against the enemies of Allah."

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner, Liz Friden and Chris Eberhart contributed to this report. Read more of this story from FOX News.



