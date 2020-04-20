FCA donating 10,000 meals to DRAW for families and seniors

Fiat Chrysler is making a donation that will provide 10,000 meals to families and seniors who are food insecure because of the COVID-19 pandemic in Oakland County.

The donation is going to DRAW, Disaster Relief at Work.

DRAW normally sends help and supplies after big storms, like tornadoes and floods, but have switched gears during the pandemic. They've changed their warehouse into a food distribution location now, mainly helping Oakland County and some other smaller surrounding areas.

DRAW has also gotten donations from Sysco - four semi trucks full of food - to help in their mission.

"These are tense times and they are potentially depressing times but if you look in the right places and look at the right people, they're actually inspiring times," said Greg Martin from DRAW. You can hear more from him in the video player above.

For more information, if you are in need of meals right now, visit www.mycovidresponse.org.