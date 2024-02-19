FDA approves medicine that reduces risk of life-threatening food allegies

Tatum McKimmy knows what it’s like to have an allergic reaction to food.

"In third grade I was at a friend’s house before school (and) I accidentally ate a piece of toast that had walnuts," said Tatum McKinney. "(It is) my worst allergy. And immediately my throat started feeling weird.

"I had to take an ambulance ride to the hospital."

But Tatum is now hopeful that she can prevent ER visits now that the FDA approved its first drug to treat people with potentially deadly food allergies.

"Any way to help the allergies would be great," she said. "I am just very excited to find out if I am eligible for it."

The drug is called Xolair, for adults and children who are 1 year and older.

"It basically blocks part of the immune system's allergic cascade," said Dr. Devang Doshi, Corewell Health.

For many patents living with food allergies like peanuts - it’s a game changer.

"It's huge to have that safety factor and know that everything is not going to be potentially life-threatening and gives you freedom and liberty to go out and eat things," said Doshi.

And although this drug received FDA approval, patients still need to be cautious.

But doctors advise patients that this medication doesn’t mean that you have the green light to eat whatever you want.

"It’s not a cure, but it’s a good safety blanket to prevent any accidental exposures and people experiencing reaction from an accidental exposure," said Doshi.

Xolair is not a new drug.

"It’s not a new medication by any means, it’s been on the market for various applications like asthma," he said.

And doctors welcome it as another option for keeping patients safe. But is it for everyone who suffers from a food allergy?

"Would I recommend it for everyone? Absolutely not," he said. "It’s a very expensive medication, it does not cure the person, so once again, it’s a safety net and not a cure.

"Also, the feasibility of injecting yourself, and staying on a medicine life-long. Those are multiple factors that you have to look at before committing yourself to something like this."



