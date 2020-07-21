Federal judge rules Detroit summer school can continue with mandated COVID-19 tests for students

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that summer classes in Detroit public schools can continue but students must be tested for COVID-19, first.

Last week, students and teachers returned to classes at Detroit Public Schools Community District, and the busses that were to leave to pick up the students were met with protesters demanding the schools be closed.

By Any Means Necessary (BAMN) fought to shut down schools, saying that students weren't safe from the virus. They filed a lawsuit and, on Tuesday, they claimed victory in the fight when U.S. District Judge Arthur Tarnow said schools can continue but with testing in place.

RELATED: Detroit Public Schools releases 2020-21 reopening plan, includes small classes, face masks for students

"Judge Tarnow issued a temporary restraining order and demanded the district test all 600 summer school students immediately," said DPSCD teacher and BAMN member Nicole Canaway. "It's a great victory for students, staff, the entire community of Detroit."

The school district argued that there is no legal authority to require testing of students and attempts to test create unfairness and are likely to be unsuccessful.

Advertisement

Members of BAMN have worked for weeks to put the breaks on in-person summer school instruction at DPSCD. They've even started blocking buses from leaving the bus depot to pick up students.

BAMN activists say the ruling in could impact school in the fall.

"I think it has big implications. I think it sets an example for all the other districts in the state and the nation that you've got to step up and first of all, be more serious about testing," Canaway said.

FOX 2 contacted DPSCD for comment but have not received a response.

But despite what these activists consider to be a victory they believe they haven't won until the doors for in-person DPSCD Summer School are closed

"We need more than this. This is a good start, this is the first step. Cases are on the rise so much, it's not the time for summer school be to be happening so are going to continue in the courts and in the streets," Canaway said.