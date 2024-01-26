Feds warn 2 Metro Detroit funeral homes for not complying with pricing guidelines

When your loved one passes away and you're seeking the services of a funeral home, did you know you have rights?

It’s called the Funeral Rule, enforced by the Federal Trade Commission.

The guidelines make it possible for consumers to choose only those goods and services they want or need, and to pay only for those they select.

Recently, 39 funeral homes across the country received warning letters after FTC investigators conducted an undercover phone sweep.

Two funeral homes in Metro Detroit received the letter: O. H. Pye, III Funeral Home in Wayne County and A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors in Oakland County.

On Friday FOX 2 went to each business and requested interviews, but instead we were provided statements.

O.H. Pye told FOX 2 "On January 24, 2024, the Federal Trade Commission notified us that prices given from a phone call in April of 2023 did not match our general price list.

"We are investigating the allegations and will ensure that our employees comply with all federal guidelines."

Kevin Desmond of AJ Desmond says "We do not know any details of the alleged violation, so cannot provide more detail about what actually could have happened."

He did provide a statement which reads in part:

"We believe the discrepancy was due to an honest mistake, and we have taken this as an opportunity to examine our internal processes and do everything we can to ensure that we comply 100% with the Funeral Rule."

As the FTC continues to investigate, officials make it clear consumers should always do their homework.

Your rights under the funeral rule also means you can get price information on the telephone and you can receive a written statement after you decide what you want.

For more details on The Funeral Rule go HERE.

The full statement below is from the O.H. Pye Funeral Home:

On January 24, 2024 the Federal Trade Commission notified us that prices given from a phone call in April of 2023 did not match our general price list.

We are investigating the allegations and will ensure that our employees comply with all federal guidelines.

At the O. H. Pye, III Funeral Home, we are dedicated to delivering the highest quality service with compassion and professionalism, ensuring that each family we serve receives the utmost care and support.

Ozie H. Pye, IV

Executive Director

O. H. Pye, III Funeral Home

The A.J. Desmond & Sons statement is below:

We were deeply concerned and shocked to learn that we had fallen short of the FTC Funeral Rule guidelines. As part of our commitment to providing unsurpassed care to families, we have always made an effort to be transparent with our pricing and would never intentionally mislead anyone or misrepresent the cost of our services.

We believe the discrepancy was due to an honest mistake, and we have taken this as an opportunity to examine our internal processes and do everything we can to ensure that we comply 100% with the Funeral Rule.

We do follow the FTC guidelines about conducting ongoing training to be sure our prices are given in a consistent manner to comply with the Funeral Rule, and will continue to do so with our entire staff. Our priority remains the healing experience of the families who turn to us for guidance, and we will do whatever it takes to guarantee our practices support that experience along every step of the way.

Kevin Desmond