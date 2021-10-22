Feelin' like fall: Cool and crisp this weekend

Hello, cooler than average temperatures will really make it feel like fall Saturday.

After a chilly night near 42, highs tomorrow will be around 55 (about 5 degrees cooler than the norm). There is a chance for scattered showers in the afternoon.

Then lows fall down to near 39 for Saturday night!

Sunday brings more of the same with a better chance for rain beginning afternoon and extending overnight. Expect a high of 55 and a low of 46.

Rain is likely Monday with highs again near 54 with a low of 45.

Dry Tuesday and Wednesday. Little warmer with 56 Tuesday and near 60 on Wednesday.

There will be widespread rain again Thursday with seasonal temperatures of 60 with more rain expected Friday and a high of 58.

It is interesting to note the first 21 days of October was the second warmest on record for Detroit (the warmest was 1879) so we are due for more seasonal temperatures.

