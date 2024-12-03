Felon sentenced for posing as certified therapist at Michigan autism treatment center

Vindication for numerous parents on Tuesday night, who claimed their autistic children suffered because of Casey Codendiskin, who worked at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton.

It is an update from a FOX 2 report in 2021, which revealed how the convicted felon who stole medical credentials and was masquerading as a certified behavioral specialist, was treating the most vulnerable children.

"I worry not only for Kennedy but for other families who may unwillingly place their trust in this institution," said Kim Harden.

Harden filed the charge back in 2021, when FOX 2 first exposed how Codendiskin was a dangerous fraud, posing as a board certified autism specialist. Like Harden's daughter, Codendiskin worked with severely autistic children, most non-verbal, at the Oxford Recovery Center.

In a Livingston County Courtroom, one by one, parents spoke about how their vulnerable children regressed after the treatment they received under Codendiskin's care, who FOX 2 revealed was knowingly hired as a convicted felon.

"You took upwards of over $15,000 from our family and precious times that we can never get back. The irreplaceable mental, emotional, psychological, physical health and well-being of my family and so many others is unforgivable," said Angelina Maye, who is a mother of autistic twins.

In 2021, Codendisksin was stealing the medical and insurance credentials of Dr. Kimberly Peck, lying about her education and promising to help cure autistic children with a new ABA treatment program she created, which was backed and praised in online videos by her COO Tami Peterson.

"More severe than my own personal turmoil," said Peck. "I truly lay asleep over the number of families that have been put at risk because until now no one has stopped her."

That was until the FOX 2 investigation that sparked a probe by the Attorney General's Office. In 2023, Codendiskin was charged with 16 felonies, including identity theft, intimidating a witness and posing as a health professional.

In August, she pleaded guilty to nine of those felonies and has been locked up ever since. Before she was sentenced, Codendiskin addressed the court and apologized. But her words didn't convince the judge, who exceeded the guidelines, doubling her sentence to four and a half to seven years in prison.

Since the report, the facility has changed its name to the ‘Oxford Center’ and removed any sign of Codendiskin's work on their social media and website.

For the parents, her words of regret seemed self-serving.