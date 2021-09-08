Woman running autism programs at Brighton facility is convicted felon, has fake credentials

A White Lake family says they sent their daughter, who is non-verbal and has autism, to a facility in Brighton that's supposed to offer help and support - only to find out the woman who was running the program was a convicted felon and had falsified her credentials.

Kim Harden sent her 10-year-old daughter, Kenney, to the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton. She had been making great progress through a specialized therapy but she suddenly began to regress. Then Kim learned she wasn't the only parent of a child with this issue. And then it got worse.

Leaving your child in the care of someone else is hard enough. Now imagine your child is non-verbal and needs a specialized therapy program.

"Not being able to communicate with me, it scared me to send her away somewhere and not know what her day is like - and what was going on," Kim said.

When Kennedy came home upset with unexplained injuries, Kim's fears became a reality.

