Female pedestrian killed after being struck by SUV on I-75

Michigan State Police are still working to identify a pedestrian who was killed while on I-75 Wednesday.

The fatal crash happened in Monroe County around 9:48 p.m., Michigan State Police said in a release.

Troopers from the Monroe Post were dispatched to the northbound lanes following reports of a car vs. pedestrian crash. When they arrived, they located a female victim, determining that she was killed after being struck by an SUV.

The driver was traveling northbound near Mile Marker 8 when it happened.

Police don't believe speed, drugs, or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

MORE: Violent threats keep canceling class for Macomb County-area school

The deceased is a white female with brown hair. She was wearing black and white pajama pants and a black-colored long sleeve shirt that read "Pink" on it. She also had black tennis shoes.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle Fire Department, and Monroe County Ambulance. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Lehmann of the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.