Violent threats keep canceling class for Macomb County-area school

All three schools within the Richmond School District will be closed Thursday after another threat directed toward the middle school was reported to officials and the police.

A student had planned to "come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it" read a notification from the state's OK2SAY alert system that allows for confidential reporting of school threats. Police had attempted to make contact with the student who made the threat, but they weren't able to make contact with them or their parents.

As a result, Richmond Community Schools will close again on Jan. 11. It's the third time a threat has been directed at the school in the last two weeks.

"We need to support each other as the past few days have been frightening for students, parents, and staff," read a letter that was sent to parents Wednesday evening.

The incident is part of a growing list of examples of schools managing threats made against them by students. Metro Detroit school districts were no stranger to notes threatening violence last year, causing disruptions to class.

Despite the second half of the school year starting, the Richmond School District, which is located in the northeastern portion of Macomb County, has already racked up a few threats themselves.

Earlier this week it was reported that Richmond schools had been closed for a week after a note found in the middle school office made named threats against the dean of students. The note was Anti-semitic and was directed at both the employee and his family.

The dean resigned just nine days into his tenure at the district.

RELATED: Anti-Semitic note forces employee to quit, prompts school closure in Richmond

The second threat was discovered after class returned on January 9 when a threat was emailed directly to a teacher. It was investigated by the superintendent and police and found to be not credible - class resumed.

Parents speaking at a meeting Monday expressed concerns by both the threats and the effects they were having on the district.

Superintendent Brian Walmsley said the incident brought him into uncharted waters.

"In my almost 30 years of education, I have never experienced a threat so disgusting as the one that was left in our school," he said Monday.

The latest incident was reported to the school using the state-wide student safety program known as OK2SAY. It enables students, staff, parents, and others to confidentially report tips on potential harm or criminal activities directed at the district or its members.