Female student nearly robbed by group in ski masks at Oakland University dorm

Many at Oakland University are on high alert Wednesday after police say a student was almost robbed in her own dormitory overnight.

Police say a group of five men wearing ski masks approached a female student on the second floor of Oak View Hall around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

She was standing in front of her dorm room when they asked her if she wanted company or had a roommate, before asking her for a car ride.

Then they attempted to steal her keys. Police say she yelled for help. Her roommate opened the door and the suspects ran away.

"Hearing about the potential robbery, that scares me in general, because I live right across the street," said Jacob Schouse.

"I was coming back late here and so I’m just seeing OUPD go through everybody’s cars with flashlights," said freshman Lisa McGraw. "And I was just really wondering what was going on."

Police described the suspects to be 5-feet 11 inches to 6-feet tall, all wearing dark-colored jackets

"OUPD needs to just come out here, to just really secure OU, as like a whole community," said McGraw. "Because it is feeling like scary and unsafe."

To help students feel safe, police recommended some robbery prevention tips like:

Trust your instincts - if something or someone makes you uneasy, leave.

Show confidence – walk at a steady pace, keep your head up, and show that you are ready to respond to a threat.

Be observant of your surroundings. do not wear headphones or look at your cell phone when walking.

A few other tips: stick to well lit streets, walk with friends or in a group. and don't use an ATM at night.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They are looking for the suspects and ask anyone with info to reach out to them as soon as possible.