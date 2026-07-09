Ferndale crowdfunding new skating rink at Harding Park

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The Brief Ferndale is crowdfunding for a new inline skating rink at Harding Park. It will receive a match if it raises enough money to help rebuild the cherished space.



Ferndale has big plans for Harding Park in the northern portion of the city with a vision for a brand-new inline skating facility.

The current rink is beyond repair, according to the city, and instead will be fully replaced with the help of a DNR grant and an economic development corporation program that will match every dollar being donated to the new facility.

Ferndale's new inline skate rink

What we know:

The city of Ferndale's parks and recreation department is in the final stretch of a dollar-for-dollar match drive that it hopes will help raise the remaining funds needed to complete the Harding Park Inline Skating Rink Project.

The city's crowdfunding campaign ends July 10 at 11:30 p.m.

The city says if the community raises $62,500 by the deadline, every donation made will be matched by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation's Public Spaces Community Places program.

Dig deeper:

The city has already secured a $100,000 from the Department of Natural Resources. Once complete, it will have a universally-accessible inline skating rink at the park.

Funding for the construction includes:

Removing the old inline skating rink

Installing a brand-new sports floor

Building a barrier-free pathway from the parking lot to the rink

New benches, trash bins, and recycling cans

Native landscaping that will mitigate standing water problems near the rink

What you can do:

Go here for more details about how to donate.