Remains of Clinton Township firefighter who died in Colorado wildfires, returns home

The Brief Clinton Township native Emily Barker died battling the Colorado wildfires. The remans of the fallen firefighter were transported back to Metro Detroit early Thursday morning. Fire crews lined nine overpasses from Metro Airport and into Macomb County to honor her.



A first responder motorcade escorted the remains of fallen firefighter Emily Barker back to Metro Detroit early Thursday morning.

The backstory:

Barker, from Clinton Township, died battling wildfires along the Colorado-Utah border on June 27.

Fire crews lined nine overpasses from Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus through Wayne County and into Macomb County to honor her final journey.

The procession returning Emily Barker home Thursday morning.

Barker, 38, was one of three firefighters killed in the line of duty, along with Nick Hutcherson of Glendale, Ariz., and Sydney Watson, of Warrior, Ala., both 27.

Video shot by a member of the Detroit Fire Department was shared of the procession as well, see above.

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