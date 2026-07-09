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Remains of Clinton Township firefighter who died in Colorado wildfires, returns home

By David Komer
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 9, 2026 5:56 AM EDT
Published July 9, 2026 5:56 AM EDT
Remains of fallen Clinton Township firefighter return home
Remains of fallen Clinton Township firefighter return home

Remains of fallen Clinton Township firefighter return home

The remains of firefighter Emily Barker was transported home early Thursday morning. Barker died battling the Colorado-Utah border wildfire on June 27. 

The Brief

    • Clinton Township native Emily Barker died battling the Colorado wildfires.
    • The remans of the fallen firefighter were transported back to Metro Detroit early Thursday morning.
    • Fire crews lined nine overpasses from Metro Airport and into Macomb County to honor her.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A first responder motorcade escorted the remains of fallen firefighter Emily Barker back to Metro Detroit early Thursday morning.

The backstory:

Barker, from Clinton Township, died battling wildfires along the Colorado-Utah border on June 27.

Fire crews lined nine overpasses from Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus through Wayne County and into Macomb County to honor her final journey.

The procession returning Emily Barker home Thursday morning.

Barker, 38, was one of three firefighters killed in the line of duty, along with Nick Hutcherson of Glendale, Ariz., and Sydney Watson, of Warrior, Ala., both 27.

Fallen Clinton Twp firefighter who died in Colorado wildfires is returned home
Fallen Clinton Twp firefighter who died in Colorado wildfires is returned home

Fallen Clinton Twp firefighter who died in Colorado wildfires is returned home

Courtesy: Detroit Fire Department. A first responder motorcade escorted the remains of fallen firefighter Emily Barker back to Metro Detroit early Thursday morning.

Video shot by a member of the Detroit Fire Department was shared of the procession as well, see above.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit Live:

The Source: Information for this report is from the Detroit Fire Department and previous coverage.

Crime and Public SafetyClinton TownshipMichigan