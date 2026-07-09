St. Clair Shores man pleads to animal torture for strangling, slamming dog on ground

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A St. Clair Shores man has pleaded no contest in a disturbing case of animal abuse against his dog.

The backstory:

Michael Sikorski entered his plea on Wednesday for third-degree animal torture, punishable by up to four years in prison. He will be sentenced on Aug. 26.

Sikorski, 29, was seen kicking the dog, named Steel, in the face, before the assault continued.

He then lifted Steel by his leash behind his back, strangling him by his collar, before swinging the dog over his head and slamming him into the ground.

Steel yelped in pain but did not suffer permanent injuries.

"Those who choose to harm animals will be held accountable," said Prosecutor Pete Lucido. "Our pets rely on us for their safety and care, and when that trust is violated through acts of cruelty, it is not only unacceptable, it is against the law.

"My office will continue to stand up for those who cannot speak for themselves and ensure that individuals who commit acts of animal abuse face the consequences under Michigan law."