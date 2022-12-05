Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market

article

A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale.

From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch.

(Photo: Stylish Detroit via Heidi N Wilson/Keller Williams Advantage)

Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.

(Photo: Stylish Detroit via Heidi N Wilson/Keller Williams Advantage)

There's also a tap handle over the toilet, a basketball court in the backyard painted with the Detroit Lions logo, and a platform for stadium seating in the living room.

The house ended up on the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook page, where it intrigued people and led to questions about why exactly someone would add urinals to the room where you eat.

The three-bedroom home was listed by real estate agent Heidi N Wilson with Keller Williams Advantage. The asking price is $165,000.

Stylish Detroit captured the house: