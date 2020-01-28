Ferndale Police arrest 2 suspects involved in home invasion, and police chase

Ferndale police are currently dealing with a police chase that ended with a violent crash.

According to police, it all started Tuesday morning around 3:30 with a home invasion on the northwest side of Ferndale. The owner of the home heard the suspect and chased him out. At that point, the suspect got into a car with another person, and drove to an address in Hazel Park.

Police tracked the suspects down and that's when the chase begun.

The chase started in Hazel Park and ended with a crash on Ryan Street, just south of 8 Mile.

After the crash, both suspects were taken to the hospital and are currently under arrest.

All of the stolen items from the home invasion were recovered.

Anyone with more information on the incident, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

