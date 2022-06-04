Ferndale Pride Festival held it's 12th event downtown on Saturday

Ferndale held its 12th Pride Festival downtown on Saturday to celebrate as well as protect the LGBTQ+ community.

"A lot of the gains that have made for people all over the United States and here in Michigan are on the cusp of being lost right now," Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Nessel was a keynote speaker at the event and spoke on the protection of existing LGBTQ+ rights as well as other progressive agenda items.

"We have some people who have some very radical and extreme ideas that would strip all kinds of people in our state from having legal rights that some of us have enjoyed for 50 years or more," Nessel said. "We need people to know what's going on politically, pay attention to who's running for office, and more than anything we need people to come out and vote on election day."

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a fellow democrat, also spoke in the same vein.

"While we've seen some great progress, marriage equality as one example, we also know it's very fragile," Whitmer said. "Michigan is not where it needs to be with regard to affording full civil rights to the LGBTQ+ community. Right now our Elliot Larsen civil rights law doesn't protect the LGBTQ+ community in your workplace or in your home and that's the work that lies ahead."

Attendees celebrated the community during this pride event's 12th year this year with brightly hued garb, displayed artwork and more.

"We wanted a way to celebrate and be out and about and show our identity."

One of the event's founders also saw the festival as an opportunity to connect people with resources if they need them.

"For people who might have some issues coming out or need some support in any way, I highly suggest that they call Affirmations Community Center. We are very fortunate to have one of the largest LGBTQ+ community centers in the entire region right in the heart of downtown Ferndale. They have plenty of resources so give them a call or if you are happily out, and you just want some activities or to meet some new people, come right down to affirmations, and you will meet some brand-new friends."

Charity is a key element in the pride event. Organizers said that Ferndale Pride has given over $300,000 back to the community since 2011.