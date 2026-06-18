Ferndale resident killed in car crash while riding e-bike, police investigating
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person is dead after a truck crashed into an e-bike in Ferndale Thursday afternoon.
What they're saying:
Just before 1 p.m. on June 18, Ferndale officials say they were called out to a reported crash between a truck and an e-bike in the 22200 block of Woodward near the College Street intersection. When Ferndale police and fire arrived, they found the rider of the e-bike, a 33-year-old Ferndale resident, dead at the scene.
The truck involved in the crash was an Oakland County Road Commission truck.
An investigation is ongoing.
FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.
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The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Ferndale Police Department.