Ferndale resident killed in car crash while riding e-bike, police investigating

The Brief An e-bike rider is dead after getting hit by a truck in Ferndale Thursday afternoon. The truck involved in the crash was an Oakland County Road Commission truck, police say. An investigation is ongoing.



One person is dead after a truck crashed into an e-bike in Ferndale Thursday afternoon.

What they're saying:

Just before 1 p.m. on June 18, Ferndale officials say they were called out to a reported crash between a truck and an e-bike in the 22200 block of Woodward near the College Street intersection. When Ferndale police and fire arrived, they found the rider of the e-bike, a 33-year-old Ferndale resident, dead at the scene.

The truck involved in the crash was an Oakland County Road Commission truck.

An investigation is ongoing.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.

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