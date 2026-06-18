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Ferndale resident killed in car crash while riding e-bike, police investigating

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Car crashes
Published June 18, 2026 4:33 PM EDT
Published June 18, 2026 4:33 PM EDT
Bicyclist hit and killed near Woodward, road commission truck involved
Bicyclist hit and killed near Woodward, road commission truck involved

Bicyclist hit and killed near Woodward, road commission truck involved

Just before 1 p.m. on June 18, Ferndale officials say they were called out to a reported crash between a truck and an e-bike in the 22200 block of Woodward near the College Street intersection. When Ferndale police and fire arrived, they found the rider of the e-bike, a 33-year-old Ferndale resident, dead at the scene. 

The Brief

    • An e-bike rider is dead after getting hit by a truck in Ferndale Thursday afternoon.
    • The truck involved in the crash was an Oakland County Road Commission truck, police say.
    • An investigation is ongoing.

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person is dead after a truck crashed into an e-bike in Ferndale Thursday afternoon. 

What they're saying:

Just before 1 p.m. on June 18, Ferndale officials say they were called out to a reported crash between a truck and an e-bike in the 22200 block of Woodward near the College Street intersection. When Ferndale police and fire arrived, they found the rider of the e-bike, a 33-year-old Ferndale resident, dead at the scene. 

The truck involved in the crash was an Oakland County Road Commission truck.

An investigation is ongoing.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more. 

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The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Ferndale Police Department. 

Car crashesFerndale