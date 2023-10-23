Ferndale's Hilton Road Cafe closes after 15 years

article

Ferndale's Hilton Road Cade closed Monday after 15 years of serving food in the community.

Owners Steve and Effie Lambros announced the closure Sunday, citing the rising cost of food and the owners' declining health.

The owners thanked its employees and customers in its heartfelt letter.

"We tried the best we could to give you all our love for this community through our food," they wrote. "We wanted HRC to be your local diner and for everyone to feel at home with that home cooking feeling. We believe we accomplished that."

The restaurant included a menu featuring plenty of breakfast items, along with soups and sandwiches. Customers praised both the diner's food and homey atmosphere when they heard the news of its closure.